Some members of Congress fear the Capitol mob attack was an inside job

Rep. Tim Ryan during a hearing last May. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

An information gap following the Capitol assault has fueled fears among members of Congress that it was an inside job involving the Capitol Police.

Why it matters: The mass resignations by the Capitol Police chief and Senate and House sergeant-at-arms, coupled with few briefings by federal officials like the FBI, have left important questions unanswered and a lone Democratic congressman from Ohio trying to fill in the gaps.

Rep. Tim Ryan, chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee overseeing the Capitol Police, has held three virtual briefings to update reporters.

  • On Monday, he shared the shocking news that two Capitol Police officers had been suspended and 10–15 were under investigation for their behavior during the riot.
  • "One was the selfie officer, and another was an officer who put a MAGA hat on and started directing people around,” Ryan said.
  • There hasn't been an official briefing or press conference from the Capitol Police since the attack.

A House Democratic aide told Axios that among other things discussed on their weekly caucus call this afternoon, members expressed “lots of anger and frustration about national security failures."

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Friday that something "untoward" had occurred after rioters seemingly went looking for him at an unmarked office separate from his main location in Statuary Hall emblazoned with his name.

The backdrop: Ryan and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) announced last Thursday that the Legislative Branch Appropriations subcommittee, which funds the Capitol Police, is actively investigating what happened.

  • They've been conducting several hearings and calls with law enforcement and military officials while working on a tight timeline to get more answers and implement changes/reforms for the inauguration.

The bottom line: The uncertainty comes as the clock ticks down to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in nine days.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Outgoing Capitol Police chief: Pleas for National Guard repeatedly denied

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund during a House hearing in the Capitol in 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said efforts to deploy the National Guard over last Wednesday's riots were hampered by the Pentagon and House and Senate security officials, according to an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday.

Why it matters: Sund, who resigned over the violence, told WashPost his requests for Guard help were "rejected or delayed" six times in total — including before the Capitol Hill protest and ensuing violence began.

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump finally orders flags to half-staff 3 days after death of Capitol police officer

The White House on Jan. 9. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday afternoon to honor a Capitol officer who died after he was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: Trump's move to honor the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick comes three days after the department confirmed his death from injuries sustained while responding to the mob. The flags at the Capitol had previously been lowered.

