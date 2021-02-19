Sign up for our daily briefing

6 Capitol police officers suspended for alleged roles in Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended without pay and 29 are under investigation for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

The state of play: The spokesperson said that the suspensions and investigations were related to acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman's directive to reprimand officers who did not respond properly to the riots.

  • Last month, Pittman told Congress that the Capitol police "failed to meet its own high standards" during the riots and did not take the necessary steps to address the "strong potential for violence."
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said that one of the suspended officers took a selfie with one of the rioters, and that another one wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and directed people around the building, according to CNN.

What to watch: The Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Rules Committee will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 23 on the security failures that led to the Capitol breach.

Worth noting: "At least seven officers in five other departments across the country have come under internal investigations as their presence in Washington during the assault comes to light through social media or other means," CNN writes.

Ursula Perano
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says commission investigating Capitol attack must have subpoena power

Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the "9/11 style" commission investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol must have subpoena powers in order to be successful.

The big picture: Subpoena powers will give the commission the ability to call witnesses for testimony — including uncooperative ones. Calls for a commission have grown since impeachment charges against former President Trump failed in the Senate last weekend.

Ashley Gold
17 hours ago - Technology

Congress plans barrage of tech hearings

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23, 2019. Photo: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Congress on Thursday announced two tech-related hearings — one featuring major tech CEOs and another meant to kick off new antitrust legislation.

What's happening: On March 25, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a hearing about misinformation on online platforms.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
24 mins ago - World

Israel sounds alarm after U.S. backs nuclear talks with Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The Israeli government has raised concerns about Secretary of State Tony Blinken's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. is willing to open discussions with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

What they're saying: “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

