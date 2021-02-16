Sign up for our daily briefing

Pelosi announces "9/11-type Commission" to probe Capitol attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter to House Democrats Monday an independent "9/11-type Commission" will be set up to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Calls for a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack have grown in recent weeks, and escalated since former President Trump was acquitted Saturday of charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

  • This could be the last avenue for some lawmakers to hold Trump to account for the siege.
  • Republicans who support an independent inquiry include Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a key ally of the former president who voted to acquit him.

What she's saying: "To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to 'investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the ... domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex," Pelosi said in her letter.

  • "And relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region."

For the record: Pelosi last month appointed Lt. General Russel Honoré to conduct a security infrastructure review of the Capitol following the riots.

  • After consulting with Honoré, Pelosi wrote Monday that she would move forward with plans for emergency funding laws "to provide for the safety of members and the security of the Capitol."

Of note: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), James Comer (R-Ky.), Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) wrote to Pelosi on Monday to express concerns about the independence of Honoré and his final recommendations, and whether the Speaker would have an influence on the outcome.

What to watch: Legislation would probably be needed to establish a commission, like the one created following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, which saw then-President George W. Bush signed a law giving the panel investigation powers, the New York Times notes.

Orion Rummler
Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham voices support for 9/11-style probe into Capitol siege

Graham boards an elevator in the Capitol on Feb. 13. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), an avid Trump supporter who voted to acquit the former president during his second impeachment trial, joined lawmakers' calls for a 9/11-style commission into the Jan. 6 Capitol siege while on "Fox News Sunday."

Why it matters: Momentum has been growing since last month for a bipartisan commission to investigate the lethal attack on the Capitol, and is one of the last ways Congress could attempt to hold Trump accountable for the violence, the New York Times reports.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Feb 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Senate acquits Trump

Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images

The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, with a final vote of 57-43 cementing his acquittal.

Why it matters: Seven Senate Republicans voted ‘guilty,’ the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president.

The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

