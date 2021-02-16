Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate to hold first hearing on Capitol riot security failures

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Rules Committee will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 23 on the security failures that led to the breach of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, the panels announced Tuesday.

Details: The committees have invited former U.S. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, former Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger and D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee to testify. Sund, Irving and Stenger all resigned in the wake of the riots.

Why it matters: The hearing will likely be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to congressional investigations into the insurrection, which resulted in former President Trump's second impeachment and eventual acquittal in the Senate on Saturday.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said there will be an independent, 9/11-style commission set up to investigate the attack.
  • House Homeland Security Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) sued Trump in federal court on Tuesday, accusing the former president and far-right groups of conspiring to incite a riot with the goal of preventing Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi announces "9/11-type Commission" to probe Capitol attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter to House Democrats Monday an independent "9/11-type Commission" will be set up to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Calls for a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack have grown in recent weeks, and escalated since former President Trump was acquitted Saturday of charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Orion Rummler
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Richard Burr censured from North Carolina GOP after voting to convict Trump

Sen. Richard Burr in the Senate subway on Feb. 13. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The North Carolina Republican Party announced Monday night that its members had voted unanimously to censure Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) for finding former President Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

The big picture: Most of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January have been censured.

Russell Contreras
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NAACP sues Trump for inciting Capitol riot

President Trump greets supporters at the "Stop The Steal Rally" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol riots. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former President Trump and far-right extremist groups in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that killed five people and injured dozens of officers.

Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) shows that Trump continues to face legal problems stemming from the riot, even after he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial Saturday.

