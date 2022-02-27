Police are fencing off the Capitol for Biden's State of the Union

U.S. Capitol Police will place a fence around the Capitol building ahead of a possible demonstration that could aim to disrupt Tuesday's State of the Union address, the agency said in a statement Sunday.

Why it matters: The Capitol last year had several major security incidents, including the Jan. 6 riot, and officials are now on high alert in the face of potential threats, writes Axios' Andrew Solender.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in a bulletin earlier this month that truckers protesting vaccine mandates could make their way from California to Washington. D.C. for the speech.

What he's saying: "Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, a plan has been approved to put up the perimeter fence around the Capitol Building for the State of the Union Address. I have also requested support from outside law agencies and the National Guard to assist with our security precautions."