Capitol briefly evacuated after "intrusion" by aircraft carrying Army Golden Knights

The U.S. Capitol complex was briefly evacuated on Wednesday after what police said was a "probable" intrusion by an aircraft. It turned out to be carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights who parachuted into Nationals Park as part of an event, AP reports

The latest: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Congress would launch a review into what went wrong, saying the "Federal Aviation Administration's apparent failure to notify Capitol Police is outrageous and inexcusable."

"The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for Members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th," she said in a statement.

Pelosi added that Congress "looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after-action review" to determine "what precisely went wrong today and who at the [FAA] will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake."

Why it matters: The evacuation suggests a concerning lapse in communications between the military and the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), particularly against the backdrop of D.C.'s focus on bolstering security after the Jan. 6 insurrection, AP notes.

Context: The sky above downtown Washington, D.C., is restricted airspace, and the Capitol Police are on a hair-trigger for any security threats — particularly aircraft-related ones following 9/11 and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

What they're saying: "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," a Capitol Police spokesperson said Wednesday evening.

The big picture: That statement came minutes after the USCP ordered the Capitol and surrounding offices evacuated in an alert that said they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex.”

The plane appeared to have been a U.S. Army Twin Otter shuttling parachutists to Nationals Park.

Twitter posts showed the track of a plane circling in the area and photos of parachutists floating toward the ballpark.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.