Capitol briefly evacuated after "intrusion" by aircraft carrying Army Golden Knights
The U.S. Capitol complex was briefly evacuated on Wednesday after what police said was a "probable" intrusion by an aircraft.
Driving the news: It turned out to be carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights who parachuted into Nationals Park as part of an event, AP reports.
Why it matters: The evacuation suggests a concerning lapse in communications between the military and the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), particularly against the backdrop of D.C.'s focus on bolstering security after the Jan. 6 insurrection, AP notes.
Context: The sky above downtown Washington, D.C., is restricted airspace, and the Capitol Police are on a hair-trigger for any security threats — particularly aircraft-related ones following 9/11 and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
What they're saying: "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," a Capitol Police spokesperson said Wednesday evening.
The big picture: That statement came minutes after the USCP ordered the Capitol and surrounding offices evacuated in an alert that said they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex.”
- The plane appeared to have been a U.S. Army Twin Otter shuttling parachutists to Nationals Park.
- Twitter posts showed the track of a plane circling in the area and photos of parachutists floating toward the ballpark.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.