5. The pandemic made cancer disparities worse

Health disparities among cancer patients — a known ongoing issue in America — were exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.

The latest: A study out earlier this week of 3,506 cancer patients shows "significantly higher COVID-19 severity" among African American than white cancer patients, bolstering similar findings from an earlier 2020 study of 73.4 million electronic health records.

