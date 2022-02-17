Canada beats U.S. to win Winter Olympics gold

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in the women's hockey final to win the Beijing Winter Olympics gold medal.

Details: Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and assisted in Sarah Nurse's goal for the Canadians. Hilary Knight scored the first goal for the U.S. and Amanda Kessel added another with 13.5 seconds left.

The big picture: The U.S. was the defending Olympic champion, after beating Canada in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games final. But Canada was favorite to win.

The U.S. women's team's silver medal came one day after the American men's hockey side's quarterfinal loss to Slovakia in a shootout.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.