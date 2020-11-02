Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

In photos: Trump and Biden make final push for voters on the campaign trail

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail this weekend. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's contrasting styles and attitudes toward the coronavirus pandemic are starkly evident as they make last-ditch attempts to win the support of American voters.

The big picture: Trump is holding packed rallies as he criss-crosses states, with events scheduled in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday. Biden's campaign is focusing on Pennsylvania, seen as crucial to the election, having spent Saturday in Michigan, another swing state. His campaigning has been notable for precautions against COVID-19, such as holding drive-in rallies.

Trump greets supporters after walking off of Air Force One during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia, on Nov. 1. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Biden speaks at a get out the vote event at Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is campaigning in Georgia, as the Democrats appeal to Black voters to cast ballots in-person, per AP. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Campaigners and supporters for both sides have been out in force over the weekend. Here, Trump supporters stop their vehicles and block traffic on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown, New York, on Nov. 1. They also blocked the Garden State Parkway the same day, per the New York Times. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Biden's supporters watch him speak during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Nov. 1. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Little Sisters of the Poor nuns wait for Trump to speak during a rrally at Total Sports Park on in Washington, Michigan, on Nov. 1. Photo : Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Gabri Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, 14, checks the temperature of a fellow Biden campaign volunteer as a coronavirus precaution before canvassing in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (L), dances along with Trump as senior advisers Ivanka Trump (C), and Jared Kushner (R), look on following the Nov. 1 campaign rally in Washington. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Former President Obama and Biden greet each other with a socially distant "air" elbow bump at the end of a drive-in campaign rally at Northwestern High School in Flint, Michiga, on Oct. 31. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Supporters of Trump and Biden have been displaying signs across the U.S. This homemade pro-Trump sign is displayed along a road in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 30. Photo: by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
This Biden supporter in Philadelphia makes clear their concerns about the pandemic in a front yard placard outside their home. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Go deeper: Where Trump and Biden have campaigned in the final week of the election

Editor's note: This article will be updated with more photos and news from the campaign trail ahead of Election Day. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A man taking part in a dance off in London's Leicester Square as Brits mark Halloween at bars and restaurants ahead of their Nov. 5 closure when England locks down again. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Bars in cities across England were busy Saturday night as revelers marked Halloween ahead of venues closing Thursday for the new nationwide lockdown, per the Mirror.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across much of Europe as the continent faces a second coronavirus wave, with more countries imposing second lockdowns to curb the spread.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump on supporters' caravan surrounding Biden campaign bus: "I love Texas!"

President Trump posted video Saturday night of his supporters surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus with the comment, "I LOVE TEXAS!" in a tweet Democrats called "reckless."

Why it matters: Democratic officials and witnesses said the pro-Trump vehicles attempted to "force" the Biden-Harris campaign bus "off the road" in the incident on Friday, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow