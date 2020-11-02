In photos: Trump and Biden make final push for voters on the campaign trail

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's contrasting styles and attitudes toward the coronavirus pandemic are starkly evident as they make last-ditch attempts to win the support of American voters.

The big picture: Trump is holding packed rallies as he criss-crosses states, with events scheduled in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday. Biden's campaign is focusing on Pennsylvania, seen as crucial to the election, having spent Saturday in Michigan, another swing state. His campaigning has been notable for precautions against COVID-19, such as holding drive-in rallies.

Trump greets supporters after walking off of Air Force One during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia, on Nov. 1. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biden speaks at a get out the vote event at Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is campaigning in Georgia, as the Democrats appeal to Black voters to cast ballots in-person, per AP. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Campaigners and supporters for both sides have been out in force over the weekend. Here, Trump supporters stop their vehicles and block traffic on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown, New York, on Nov. 1. They also blocked the Garden State Parkway the same day, per the New York Times. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Biden's supporters watch him speak during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Nov. 1. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Little Sisters of the Poor nuns wait for Trump to speak during a rrally at Total Sports Park on in Washington, Michigan, on Nov. 1. Photo : Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Gabri Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, 14, checks the temperature of a fellow Biden campaign volunteer as a coronavirus precaution before canvassing in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (L), dances along with Trump as senior advisers Ivanka Trump (C), and Jared Kushner (R), look on following the Nov. 1 campaign rally in Washington. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Former President Obama and Biden greet each other with a socially distant "air" elbow bump at the end of a drive-in campaign rally at Northwestern High School in Flint, Michiga, on Oct. 31. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Supporters of Trump and Biden have been displaying signs across the U.S. This homemade pro-Trump sign is displayed along a road in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 30. Photo: by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This Biden supporter in Philadelphia makes clear their concerns about the pandemic in a front yard placard outside their home. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article will be updated with more photos and news from the campaign trail ahead of Election Day. Please check back for updates.