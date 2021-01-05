Cameo, the app that lets fans pay for personalized videos from celebrities, has hired a slew of new C-suite executives from media and tech companies, with plans to continue rapidly growing its employee base.

Why it matters: The company, which last year brought in roughly $100 million in video transactions, benefitted enormously from the pandemic-driven lockdowns. In 2020, it sold 1.3 million Cameo videos and doubled its employee base to 200.

Because of the pandemic, the company says that more than half of the company will have never worked in a Cameo office by the end of Q1 2021.

Details: In addition to several other executives from companies like Instagram and Reddit, Cameo is bringing on ...

Rob Post, formerly of Quibi, as chief technology officer

Deb Schwartz, formerly of Bustle Digital Group, as chief financial officer

Brian Frank, formerly of LinkedIn, as chief operating officer

Melanie Steinbach, formerly of McDonald's, as chief people officer

Between the lines: The company's growth last year was reflected not just in revenue, but also in the expansion of its community of creators.

In 2020, Cameo added 10,000 new athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, artists, activists and personalities, who together produced more than 30,000 hours of Cameo content.

By the end of the year, the company says that more than 150 Cameo personalities were earning at least $100,000 per year.

The big picture: Nearly every major app geared towards content creators saw a significant boost in 2020, as more people were stuck at home and turned to social media creation to make money or find communities.

