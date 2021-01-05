Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cameo launches hiring spree following banner year

Cameo website screen shot

Cameo, the app that lets fans pay for personalized videos from celebrities, has hired a slew of new C-suite executives from media and tech companies, with plans to continue rapidly growing its employee base.

Why it matters: The company, which last year brought in roughly $100 million in video transactions, benefitted enormously from the pandemic-driven lockdowns. In 2020, it sold 1.3 million Cameo videos and doubled its employee base to 200.

  • Because of the pandemic, the company says that more than half of the company will have never worked in a Cameo office by the end of Q1 2021.

Details: In addition to several other executives from companies like Instagram and Reddit, Cameo is bringing on ...

  • Rob Post, formerly of Quibi, as chief technology officer
  • Deb Schwartz, formerly of Bustle Digital Group, as chief financial officer
  • Brian Frank, formerly of LinkedIn, as chief operating officer
  • Melanie Steinbach, formerly of McDonald's, as chief people officer

Between the lines: The company's growth last year was reflected not just in revenue, but also in the expansion of its community of creators.

  • In 2020, Cameo added 10,000 new athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, artists, activists and personalities, who together produced more than 30,000 hours of Cameo content.
  • By the end of the year, the company says that more than 150 Cameo personalities were earning at least $100,000 per year. 

The big picture: Nearly every major app geared towards content creators saw a significant boost in 2020, as more people were stuck at home and turned to social media creation to make money or find communities.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: We still don't know how the pandemic began — The vast majority of nursing home residents remain unvaccinated.
  2. Vaccine: FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen.
  3. Economy: The Paycheck Protection Program returns with a lot of unanswered questions — New woes for the jobless in 2021.
  4. Tech: As localities improvise to distribute COVID vaccines, an information vacuum emerges.
  5. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

PPP loans return with a lot of unanswered questions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The stimulus bill begrudgingly signed by President Trump on the Sunday after Christmas includes $284 billion for a revived Paycheck Protection Program, which would be available to small businesses whether they received loans the first time around or not.

How it will work: We don't know. And that's a problem.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The bear case for big energy and climate deals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Anyone thinking that the immediate past is a prologue for Capitol Hill dealmaking could be in for rough years ahead.

Catch up fast: In late December, Congress passed and President Trump signed legislation to cut a major greenhouse gas, extend clean energy tax incentives and bolster Energy Department tech deployment programs.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow