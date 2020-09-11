42 mins ago - Science

California wildfires fuel a Northwest nightmare

In Talent, Ore., Rob Price helps his mother, Yvonne Webber, find personal items in her destroyed home. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

Portland and Seattle currently have the worst air quality in the world, thanks to wildfires raging along the length of the West Coast. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, particularly those with medical conditions.

The big picture: Wildfires are raging near population centers at the same time as they threaten cherished state landmarks.

  • Huge chunks of Oregon are under evacuation orders, and some towns are already razed.
  • A police car rolled through the streets of Molalla (pop. 9,000) with a loudspeaker blaring “evacuate now," AP reports.

Between the lines: Firefighters are also dealing with a second threat — misinformation.

  • “I am physically and emotionally exhausted,” firefighter Matt Lowery wrote Thursday night on Facebook, AP reports.
  • “I also want to address an issue that keeps coming up, even from some of the public that we are talking to while working. It is hot, dry, and fire spreads quickly in those conditions. There is nothing to show it's Antifa or Proud Boys setting fires. Wait for information.”

The bottom line: Climate change makes devastating wildfires more likely, and those wildfires worsen climate change.

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Science

Oregon fires force 500,000 people to evacuate

A volunteer firefighter dousing embers in Gates, Oregon, on Sept. 10. Photo: Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have caused more than 500,000 people — over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population — to evacuate and the blazes have burned over 1,400 square miles across the state this week, state authorities said Thursday per AP.

What they're saying: Gov. Kate Brown said there are known fatalities as a result of the fires, but the exact number of lives lost remains unknown. So far, at least three deaths in the state have been reported in association with the fires.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Aerial view of burnt properties in the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood of Lake Berryessa, California, on Aug. 31. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The August Complex north of Sacramento is the biggest wildfire event in California history, burning more than 471,000 acres and surpassing 2018's Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres, according to state officials cited by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The August Complex, a collection of more than 30 separate blazes in the Mendocino National Forest, was started by a lightening storm. It has destroyed at least 26 structures and is responsible for one fatality to date. It is one of several major fires currently spread across the state.

Axios
10 hours ago - Science

6 of 20 largest California wildfires were in 2020

Six of the 20 largest wildfires in modern California history have been this year, the N.Y. Times reports (subscription) in "A Climate Reckoning in Fire-Stricken California."

What they're saying: "It's really shocking to see the number of fast-moving, extremely large and destructive fires simultaneously burning," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, told The Times.

