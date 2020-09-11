53 mins ago - Podcasts

Tech's role in fighting California wildfires

California is on fire right now, and Silicon Valley is among the affected areas. But tech hasn't done too much work to help prevent or fight these sorts of blazes, as most companies prefer to build products for consumers or businesses, not governments.

Axios Re:Cap speaks to one of the exceptions: GoTenna CEO Daniela Perdomo, whose company makes a product that helps wildfire fighters communicate via cell phones even if there isn't available cellular service. We ask what could be doing more of, and why it isn't.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - World

Trump announces Bahrain joining UAE in normalizing ties with Israel

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House on Friday announced that Bahrain is joining the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel.

Driving the news: In a phone call between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Israeli and Bahraini leaders agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 28,257,406 — Total deaths: 910,891 — Total recoveries: 19,046,626Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 6,408,332 — Total deaths: 192,064 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity Study finds bad news for bar and restaurant-goers during COVID-19.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees.'
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-judge says Trump "pressure campaigns" led to DOJ reversal in Flynn case

Attorney General William Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A retired judge appointed to review the Justice Department's motion to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn said on Friday that calling the agency's actions "irregular," which he did in June, "would be a study in understatement."

Why it matters: Trump's allies have viewed Attorney General Bill Barr's move to withdraw charges against Flynn as the first major step in exposing the Russia investigation as a political hit job. Democrats fear Barr is weaponizing the Justice Department ahead of the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow