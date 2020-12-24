Get the latest market trends in your inbox

California becomes first state to surpass 2 million coronavirus cases

A clinician cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence St. Mary Medical Center amid a surge in COVID-19 patients in Southern California on Wednesday in Apple Valley, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

California surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, per Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: It's the first U.S. state to exceed 2 million coronavirus infections. Intensive care units in California are overstretched, particularly in the south and the San Joaquin Valley, which have 0% capacity, the Los Angeles Times reports. Over 23,500 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in California and the testing positivity rate stands at 6.45%, according to JHU.

Go deeper: Over 1 million people in U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
12 hours ago - Health

Over 1 million people in U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The U.S. began its largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history last week as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged nationwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
7 hours ago - Health

2020 was bad — but not nearly the worst

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

2020 will go down in infamy for all the obvious reasons, but history shows it doesn't actually rank among humanity's worst years.

Why it matters: The past is a foreign country, and that goes doubly so the deeper we dig. Understanding just how far we've come from the years when life was nasty, brutal and short can help us put the pain of 2020 in perspective, and appreciate the progress we need to defend.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: One startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Over 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus — Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus paymentsPelosi responds: "Let's do it!"
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow