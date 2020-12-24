California becomes first state to surpass 2 million coronavirus cases

California surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, per Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: It's the first U.S. state to exceed 2 million coronavirus infections. Intensive care units in California are overstretched, particularly in the south and the San Joaquin Valley, which have 0% capacity, the Los Angeles Times reports. Over 23,500 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in California and the testing positivity rate stands at 6.45%, according to JHU.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.