California becomes first state to surpass 2 million coronavirus cases

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A clinician cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence St. Mary Medical Center amid a surge in COVID-19 patients in Southern California on Wednesday in Apple Valley, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
California surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, per Johns Hopkins University.
Why it matters: It's the first U.S. state to exceed 2 million coronavirus infections. Intensive care units in California are overstretched, particularly in the south and the San Joaquin Valley, which have 0% capacity, the Los Angeles Times reports. Over 23,500 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in California and the testing positivity rate stands at 6.45%, according to JHU.
Go deeper: Over 1 million people in U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.