California strikes down law requiring presidential tax returns to appear on ballot

The California Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled against a law requiring presidential and gubernatorial candidates to disclose their past five years of tax returns for a spot on the state's primary ballot, per the Sacramento Bee.

Why it matters: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in July in an effort to compel Trump to release his tax returns. While campaigning in 2016, Trump argued he could not release the records because he was under audit. The chairwoman of the California Republican Party sued over the law, sending the matter to the state's high court.