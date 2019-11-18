Supreme Court temporarily blocks House subpoena for Trump's tax returns

The Supreme Court on Monday issued an administrative stay blocking House Democrats' subpoena for President Trump's tax returns until both sides can file the necessary legal papers.

Why it matters: The lower court order compelling Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA to turn over the president's financial records will be delayed until the Supreme Court decides whether to take up Trump's appeal. Trump has requested that the Supreme Court protect his financial records from both House investigators and the Manhattan district attorney's office, which is conducting a criminal investigation.