California governor unveils roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdowns

Fadel Allassan

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy, March 27. Photo: Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a roadmap on Tuesday that will guide how he will make the decision to relax the stay-at-home policies his state implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: While there is no timeline for modifying the stay-at-home order, Newsom's office said California would use a "gradual, science-based and data-driven framework" to determine when it would be safe to do so. Newsom indicated efforts to flatten the curve in California "have yielded positive results."

  • California had 24,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, per the LA Times.
  • On Monday, Newsom announced California would create a task force with Oregon and Washington to coordinate the reopening of the regional economy. Northeastern states have announced a similar plan.

Details: Newsom said California would use six indicators to determine when to relax social distancing measures:

  1. "The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed."
  2. "The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19."
  3. "The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges."
  4. "The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand."
  5. "The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing."
  6. "The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary."

Newsom's roadmap also notes that life will be different even after stay-at-home orders are eased. For example, restaurants will likely reopen with fewer tables and face coverings will be more common in public.

What he's saying: “While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said.

  • “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”
  • "There is no light switch here. Think of it as a dimmer. It will toggle between less restrictive and more restrictive."

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Trump and governors at odds over who can reopen economy

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 584,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.97 million tests have been conducted and over 44,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.

The big picture: East Coast and West Coast governors are teaming up to create regional plans to lift their lockdowns as conditions permit. President Trump tweeted Tuesday, saying the move is like a "mutiny."

Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says "king Trump" could cause "constitutional crisis" with forced coronavirus reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday to push back on President Trump's assertion that he has the sole authority to end states' stay-at-home measures and move to reopen the economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: Cuomo said Trump "basically declared himself King Trump" with his claim, adding that he would oppose a too-early reopening that put public health at risk and would create "a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades."

