Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

California fines Uber $59 million over sexual assault data

Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

A judge ordered Uber on Monday to pay a $59 million fine to California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and threatened to suspend its state permit to operate if it fails to do so within 30 days.

The big picture: The judge found the ride-hailing giant had failed to share information with the regulator following Uber's safety report last year revealing that U.S. users reported nearly 6,000 incidents of sexual assault and harassment during trips made in 2017 and 2018.

"Uber is wrong when it argues that compliance [with earlier rulings] will violate a sexual assault victim’s privacy that California law is designed to protect. Rather than casting itself in the role of a victim of regulatory overreach, it is Uber who is playing the part of the obstructionist who has prevented the commission from carrying out its regulatory, investigative and enforcement duties."
— CPUC Administrative Law Judge Robert Mason

What they're saying: "We opposed this shocking violation of privacy, alongside many victims' rights advocates," Uber spokesperson Hasbun said in a statement to outlets about the CPUC's request that the company release victims' full names and contact information, adding that the regulator had since "changed its tune."

  • The regulator's request came after Uber released a report with anonymized data last year about sexual assaults and harassment following years of pressure from victims and advocates.
  • "We can provide anonymized information — yet we are also subject to a $59 million fine for not complying with the very order the CPUC has fundamentally altered," Hasbun said.

Of note: The ruling came on the same day that Uber and other gig companies began rolling out new benefits to California drivers.

Read the judge's findings, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
9 hours ago - Technology

Uber and Lyft start rolling out new benefits to California drivers

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Uber, Lyft and other gig companies are rolling out guaranteed minimum earnings and injury protection, the first of the new worker benefits that they promised in connection with a ballot measure that ensures they don't have to make their drivers employees.

Why it matters: The companies presented these provisions of the ballot proposition — Prop 22, which California voters passed last month — as a compromise between treating drivers as independent contractors and treating them like employees.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's frenetic, fanciful, bitter final plea

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Right up to Monday's Electoral College vote, President Trump held the false hope that Republican-controlled state legislatures would replace electors with allies who'd overturn Joe Biden's win, two people who discussed the matter with him told Axios.

The big picture: Through the past week, the sources said, the president browbeat GOP legislators in multiple states, launched tirades against Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia, vowed to make Fox News "pay" for accurately calling the race, and tested ways to say he didn't win without acknowledging he had lost.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's make-or-break first 6 months

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Business leaders see President-elect Biden's first six months as a make-or-break period for the economy — when he will either emerge as a promised bipartisan, centrist leader or submit to the demands of his party's progressive wing, lobbyists, top banks and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce tell Axios.

Why it matters: Both Presidents Obama and Trump were able to pass big-ticket legislative items, like the Affordable Care Act and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, at the outset of their terms, thanks to having a unified government in both chambers of Congress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow