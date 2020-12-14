Uber and Lyft start rolling out new benefits to California drivers

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Uber, Lyft and other gig companies are rolling out guaranteed minimum earnings and injury protection, the first of the new worker benefits that they promised in connection with a ballot measure that ensures they don't have to make their drivers employees.
Why it matters: The companies presented these provisions of the ballot proposition — Prop 22, which California voters passed last month — as a compromise between treating drivers as independent contractors and treating them like employees.
Details:
- Minimum earnings: Drivers will now earn at least 20% above the minimum wage in the city where they're driving, plus $0.30 per mile for expense.
- Health insurance stipend: Starting Jan. 1, drivers who work at least 15 hours per week will be eligible for a stipend to help cover the premium on their individually purchased insurance plans.
- Injury protection: Drivers will now be covered under company-provided injury protection for certain accidents that happen while they're on the job.
Be smart: While this is more than the drivers have gotten before, they're not what employees are entitled to by law, including a range of employment rights beyond financial benefits.
