Uber and Lyft start rolling out new benefits to California drivers

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Uber, Lyft and other gig companies are rolling out guaranteed minimum earnings and injury protection, the first of the new worker benefits that they promised in connection with a ballot measure that ensures they don't have to make their drivers employees.

Why it matters: The companies presented these provisions of the ballot proposition — Prop 22, which California voters passed last month — as a compromise between treating drivers as independent contractors and treating them like employees.

Details:

  • Minimum earnings: Drivers will now earn at least 20% above the minimum wage in the city where they're driving, plus $0.30 per mile for expense.
  • Health insurance stipend: Starting Jan. 1, drivers who work at least 15 hours per week will be eligible for a stipend to help cover the premium on their individually purchased insurance plans.
  • Injury protection: Drivers will now be covered under company-provided injury protection for certain accidents that happen while they're on the job.

Be smart: While this is more than the drivers have gotten before, they're not what employees are entitled to by law, including a range of employment rights beyond financial benefits.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 12, 2020 - Economy & Business

Deep dive on the gig economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A look at the evolving gig economy and the battles between companies and workers.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
4 mins ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. topped 300,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The U.S. is averaging 2,427 deaths a day — 300 more fatalities per day than during the pandemic's initial peak in the spring, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
55 mins ago - Podcasts

Ex-FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg discusses the vaccine rollout

COVID-19 vaccinations have begun in the U.S., with a New York City nurse on Monday becoming the first recipient outside of clinical trial patients. But plenty of Americans remain skeptical, in part due to perceptions of undue political pressures.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the process, politics and science of COVID-19 vaccinations with Margaret Hamburg, who led the FDA between 2009 and 2015.