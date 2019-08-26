Consumer groups seek to defend California data privacy law

A collection of consumer groups has written a letter to California lawmakers urging them to keep the strong protections in a state law due to take effect next year.
Why it matters: The California law, if left largely as is, could usher in a range of new consumer protections. However, direct marketers and tech companies, working through various entities, have been seeking to water down the law.
The latest: A coalition of 10 consumer groups has written to California State Senate leader Toni Atkins encouraging legislators to explore the background of the Nonprofit Alliance, a group that has been pushing to have the law weakened.
"We are asking that the Nonprofit Alliance release their financial information; explain their ties to corporate donors; and clarify their leadership, mission, and membership."— The groups write in a letter
Among those signing the letter:
- ACLU of California, Center for Digital Democracy
- Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood
- Consumer Action
- Common Sense
- Privacy Rights Clearinghouse
The big picture: The threat of the California law has been the biggest impetus pushing Congress to take federal action. Any weakening of California's law could reduce the pressure on Congress to act.
