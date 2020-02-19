2 hours ago - Health

California's Affordable Care Act coverage experiment

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Covered California, the state's Affordable Care Act exchange, announced yesterday that new enrollment rose 41% in 2020 after the state reinstated the individual mandate and expanded the law's insurance subsidies.

Why it matters: If California is acting as a real-life test case for what happens when policymakers beef up the ACA, the experiment seems to be going well, at least in terms of coverage numbers.

Yes, but: The number of enrollees who renewed their coverage was down 8%, which "could be due to the strong economy. It could also signal a problem retaining consumers due to high costs," the Kaiser Family Foundation's Larry Levitt tweeted.

The big picture: Even the healthiest of marketplaces have had limited success in controlling health care costs. That's likely part of the reason why most Democrats are ready to move beyond the ACA only a decade after it passed.

Sam Baker

Supreme Court won't fast-track Affordable Care Act case

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Monday that it won't speed up a lawsuit that aims to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act. The law's defenders had asked the high court to step in earlier than usual, but the justices opted to let the normal appeals process run its course instead.

Why it matters: This unsurprising move all but ensures that the court won't decide the ACA's fate until after the 2020 presidential election. If the justices ultimately do strike down all or part of the health care law, President Trump won't have to answer for the ensuing disruption during a campaign — and it could end up being his successor's mess to clean up.

Axios

Pete Stark, former congressman who helped draft the ACA, dies

Pete Stark speaks during a news conference to call for an end to the Afghanistan War, March 9, 2011. Photo: Bill Clark/Roll Call

Former Rep. Pete Stark (D-Calif.) has died, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. He was 88.

Why it matters: Per AP, during his 40-year congressional career, Stark, who died Friday, helped draft the Affordable Care Act. He played a major role in the 1986 Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, which "allows people to stay on their employers’ insurance after leaving a job," the Washington Post notes.

Caitlin Owens

State of the Union previews 2020's pre-existing conditions fight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump claimed last night during the State of the Union that he will "always protect patients with pre-existing conditions" — a statement that's misleading at best.

Why it matters: Pre-existing conditions protections are popular, and both parties are trying to claim credit for them. But only one of the parties has a track record of defending those protections, and it's not the GOP.

