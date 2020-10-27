2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pay-TV's death spiral

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic will drive cable and satellite TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever, according to the most recent data from eMarketer.

Driving the news: Entertainment giants are beginning to pivot from linear TV t0 streaming, but with that pivot comes messy math.

  • Cord-cutting: At least 3 large media firms expect to lose 50 million traditional TV subscribers in the next five years. per CNBC. AT&T and Verizon both reported sluggish earnings around their media businesses last quarter.
  • Long-tail channels: Networks have discussed further cutting long-tail cable channels that are weighing down bundle negotiations. Some of the "long-tail" channels being floated in reports are household names, like E! and Oxygen.
  • Regional sports: Regional sports networks are struggling to reach distribution deals as the pandemic eats at live sports. Creditors are eyeing a possible debt restructuring of Sinclair's regional sports unit.

What's next: The simultaneous pivot will force even more competition onto the already saturated streaming landscape. Netflix shares tumbled last week after missing modest Q3 subscriber forecasts.

  • HBO Max was able to double what it calls "activations" to its service last quarter, but activations are sign-ups to its service from people already paying for the app via their cable subscription.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: The Lincoln Project is becoming a media business

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Lincoln Project is looking to beef up its media business after the election, sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: The group recently signed with the United Talent Agency (UTA) to help build out Lincoln Media and is weighing offers from different television studios, podcast networks and book publishers.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse — The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes cable and satellite TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz defends GOP's expected return to prioritizing national debt

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told "Axios on HBO" on Monday that he wishes reining in the national debt was a higher priority for President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump pledged during the 2016 campaign to reduce the national debt and eliminate it entirely within eight years, though he also deemed himself "the king of debt" and said there were some priorities that required spending. In the fiscal year that ended in September, the deficit reached a record $3.1 trillion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!