2 hours ago - Economy & Business

BuzzFeed News names Mark Schoofs as its new editor-in-chief

Photo: USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism via BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti announced Tuesday that Mark Schoofs will be the new editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, replacing Ben Smith, who left the company to join the New York Times as a media columnist.

Why it matters: Schoofs is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist whose 30-year career has spanned a variety of newsrooms, including the Wall Street Journal, ProPublica and the Village Voice.

  • BuzzFeed hired Schoofs in 2013 to lead its then-new investigative reporting unit.
  • Under his leadership, BuzzFeed's investigative team broke major stories on abuse at America’s largest psychiatric hospital as well as uncovering how one of the U.K.’s largest banks profited by destroying small businesses and selling their assets.

Between the lines: Schoof, who currently serves as a visiting professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, will continue to serve on the faculty, and he'll build on that relationship as a part of his new role at BuzzFeed.

  • The school will offer one course taught by Schoofs on journalism beginning this fall and another taught by Peretti on internet culture, networks and digital media, according to a statement from BuzzFeed.
  • BuzzFeed News will also create an internship program for USC students.

The big picture: Schoof's hiring comes as BuzzFeed, like other digital media companies, has had to make changes to weather the coronavirus crisis.

  • BuzzFeed said last month it will be imposing a graduated salary reduction for its employees, with top executives taking a 14–25% cut. The plan will be applied to the "majority of the company" throughout April and May, and it will be reevaluated on a monthly basis. Peretti won't be taking compensation. A few employees from BuzzFeed's live Twitter show "AM2DM" were laid off.

What's next: Schoofs begins on May 18 and will be based in Los Angeles.

Go deeper: Ben Smith leaving BuzzFeed to take over NYT media column

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,628,824 — Total deaths: 254,430 — Total recoveries — 1,184,499Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,192,119 — Total deaths: 70,115 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: New York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  4. Trump administration: Trump says he won't allow Fauci to testify because the House is "a bunch of Trump-haters."
  5. 2020: Biden to test virtual events in Florida and Michigan as coronavirus upends campaign.
  6. 🎓 Commencement: Barack and Michelle Obama to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies for class of 2020.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A step back for commercializing space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow50 mins ago - Science