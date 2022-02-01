BuzzFeed is limiting hiring to only critical positions, and will not be adding any new jobs unless there's a business case justification, CEO Jonah Peretti told staff last week. The hiring slowdown is meant to preserve cash, per a source familiar with the effort.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed is under pressure to preserve cash following a high level of redemptions from SPAC investors ahead of its IPO merger in December.

BuzzFeed only raised around $16.2 million of investor cash in its IPO, alongside $150 million of debt.

The company also lowered revenue guidance for the full year in 2021, citing a slowdown to its retail business, per a regulatory filing.

Without growing its profit margins, the company won't be able to as easily afford future acquisitions, which Peretti has noted is a key part of the company's long-term growth and vision.

Details: Peretti blamed the economy, as well as the integration of Complex Networks into the company, for the decision, according to messages seen by Axios.

BuzzFeed was initially projecting around $95 million in revenue from commerce sales for 2021. It's now projecting a low single-digit percentage decline in commerce sales year-over-year, due to pandemic-related supply chain issues slowing retail sales.

The integration of Complex Networks will likely result in consolidation amongst the administrative functions between the two companies. BuzzFeed named Complex Networks chief Christian Baesler as its new chief operating officer in January.

Between the lines: Staffers Axios spoke with said they were caught off guard by a hiring slowdown, especially following months of the company touting ambitious growth plans.

Some said it felt like another major signal that the company's SPAC IPO wasn't going as well as planned.

"It didn’t track with anything else we’ve been told recently," one person said.

It's unclear how long the hiring slowdown will last.

BuzzFeed declined to comment.

Yes, but: Most media companies saw their stocks decline amid a broader market selloff in January.

The big picture: The hiring slowdown is another stress point for employees who had to deal with a rocky start to the company's long-awaited IPO.

Ex-employees were unable to sell their sinking shares when BuzzFeed first began trading as a public company, which put some employees who joined the company even before it became a "unicorn" underwater.

Members of BuzzFeed News' union planned a virtual walkout the same day shareholders voted on whether or not to take BuzzFeed public via a SPAC IPO. Sources say negotiations between the union and management are ongoing.

What to watch: BuzzFeed has yet to report its first-ever earnings results as a public company or an earnings release date.

Bottom line: It's a tough time to take a company public, especially via a SPAC.