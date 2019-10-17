Buttigieg and Klobuchar rake in over $1 million each in 24 hours after debate

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised more than $1 million each in campaign donations in less than 24 hours after Tuesday's debate in Ohio, according to the New York Times.

Between the lines: Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who have both positioned themselves as moderates in the Democratic field, were two of the candidates to go hardest after progressive frontrunner Sen. Elizabeth Warren, especially on how she would pay for her Medicare for All health care plan. With a weakened Joe Biden reporting rather anemic Q3 fundraising numbers, the two Midwesterners are looking to siphon off moderate support.