Buttigieg issues police body camera direction after South Bend shooting

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigeig said in a statement on Tuesday he's directed police to turn on their body cameras when interacting with civilians after an officer-involved fatal shooting in the city.

Why it matters: The 2020 Democratic candidate left the campaign trail to address what's seen as a test of his leadership in his hometown after a white police officer shot Eric Logan, a 53-year-old African-American, per the South Bend Tribune, which notes Buttigieg is trying to appeal to black voters. He's seen his campaign soar in recent weeks, but a June poll shows nearly half of black Americans surveyed don't know him.