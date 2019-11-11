Stories

Buttigieg: Obama era failures help explain how we got Trump

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall event at the Walpole Middle School on November 10, 2019 in Walpole, New Hampshire.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall in Walpole, New Hampshire, Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg sought on Sunday to stand out from his top-tier Democratic presidential rivals by linking the rise of President Donald Trump to his predecessor Barak Obama, per the Los Angeles Times.

What he's saying: "My message is not about going back to where we were," the LA Times reports the South Bend Mayor as saying. "The failures of the Obama era help explain how we got Trump. I am running on building a future that is going to have a lot of differences.… One thing I learned in 2016 is to be very skeptical of any message that relies on the word 'again.'"

Why it matters: Buttigieg is looking to set himself apart from fellow top-tier moderate former Vice President Joe Biden "by offering himself as the viable moderate alternative" to Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, per the New York Times.

  • Axios' Fadel Allassan notes his efforts appear to be working, as a New York Times/Siena College poll of voters likely to attend the Iowa caucuses shows him gaining ground, with 18% backing him as Biden slipped to 17%. (Warren and Sanders were polling at 22% and 19%, respectively.)

Go deeper: Pete Buttigieg on the issues, in under 500 words

Pete Buttigieg