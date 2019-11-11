2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg sought on Sunday to stand out from his top-tier Democratic presidential rivals by linking the rise of President Donald Trump to his predecessor Barak Obama, per the Los Angeles Times.

What he's saying: "My message is not about going back to where we were," the LA Times reports the South Bend Mayor as saying. "The failures of the Obama era help explain how we got Trump. I am running on building a future that is going to have a lot of differences.… One thing I learned in 2016 is to be very skeptical of any message that relies on the word 'again.'"