South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg continued his attack on Medicare for All at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio. But an old tweet resurfaced Wednesday showed he declared in 2018, "I do favor Medicare for All."

Why it matters: Buttigieg's campaign began running a digital ad this week calling out Democratic presidential rivals Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by name for their Medicare for All support. He followed the commercial by going after the progressive candidates at the debate.