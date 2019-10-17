Stories

Buttigieg declared in 2018 tweet, "I do favor Medicare for All"

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg continued his attack on Medicare for All at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio. But an old tweet resurfaced Wednesday showed he declared in 2018, "I do favor Medicare for All."

Why it matters: Buttigieg's campaign began running a digital ad this week calling out Democratic presidential rivals Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by name for their Medicare for All support. He followed the commercial by going after the progressive candidates at the debate.

  • Buttigieg's campaign says his "Medicare for All Who Want It" plan would give voters the "option to choose the plan that's right for them."
  • "This matters because he's the first Democrat to put money behind an ad attacking his fellow Democrats this explicitly," Axios' Alexi McCammond notes.

What they're saying: Politico, which first reported the past tweets, notes Buttigieg's aides claimed there's "no contradiction" between his stance then and now, "citing Buttigieg’s support for a smooth transition to universal coverage."

  • Buttigieg senior adviser Lis Smith tweeted on Wednesday, "Pete’s always supported making a public health insurance vehicle like Medicare available to all Americans in order to achieve universal health care. That’s why he developed the most common sense plan of any Democrat in the race for president that would do just that. Any more q’s?"

The big picture: Buttigieg's health care proposal would expand Medicare coverage and keep private health insurance plans available. He's pledged to tackle surprise billing and introduce an out-of-pocket spending cap for Medicare.

  • Other key health care policies from Buttigieg's include a $300 billion plan to bolster mental health and addiction support with increased access and a left-of-middle proposal to reduce drug prices.

Go deeper:

Pete Buttigieg