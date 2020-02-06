20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Buttigieg responds to Biden's electability criticism

Rashaan Ayesh

While on The View Thursday, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg fired back at Joe Biden for his remarks that it would be a risk for the Democratic Party to nominate Buttigieg, given his limited experience as a small-town mayor.

"Well if that argument is about electability and the ability to win, we just had the first election of the 2020 process. I think that's my answer."
— Pete Buttigieg on The View

The state of play: Buttigieg has earned the highest percentage of delegates in Iowa so far with 26.2%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 26.1%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.2% and Joe Biden at 15.8%.

  • The former vice president called the Iowa caucus a "gut punch" and attacked both Sanders and Buttigieg for their socialistic agendas and lack of experience respectively.

