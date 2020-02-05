Stories

Joe Biden says Iowa caucus results were a "gut punch"

Joe Biden.
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Joe Biden told supporters in New Hampshire Wednesday that the Iowa caucus results were "a gut punch," per AP.

Where it stands: With 71% of precincts reporting in Iowa, Biden stands in fourth place, behind Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

  • "We took a gut punch in Iowa, the whole process took a gut punch," Biden said. "This isn't the first time in my life I've been knocked down."
  • "I'm not going anywhere. And I'm counting on New Hampshire. We're going to come back," he added.
  • He also directly took on Sanders and Buttigieg, attacking the former's democratic socialism and the latter's thin electoral resume.

The state of play: Should it hold, Biden's fourth-place finish in the first-in-the-nation caucuses could prove detrimental to his pitch as the most electable candidate — which was the main thrust of his argument as he toured Iowa in recent months.

  • "We view Iowa as the beginning, not the end," said Biden surrogate Symone Sanders in the Iowa run-up, calling the first four contests — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — "four parts of one whole."

