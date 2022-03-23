U.S. embassy in Moscow says Brittney Griner is in "good condition"

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that an official from the U.S. embassy in Moscow found WNBA star Brittney Griner "in good condition" after they were granted consular access.

Driving the news: "We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

The embassy official was granted consular access to Griner on Tuesday, Price said.

"Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal," he added.

State of play: Agents detained Griner after allegedly finding cannabis oil in her luggage and accused the WNBA star of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, according to CNN.

U.S. officials said last week that they had not been able to see Griner since her arrest because Russian authorities repeatedly denied their requests.

"We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access," a State Department spokesperson said.

A Moscow court announced last week that it was extending Griner's arrest until May 19.

