Britt McHenry, a host of the Fox Nation streaming service, filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York Tuesday against Fox News, its parent company and several of the firm's employees over sexual misconduct allegations.

Why it matters: The suit accusing co-host George "Tyrus" Murdoch of sexually harassing McHenry for months in|2018 and alleging Fox News took retaliatory action against her after she complained is the latest sexual misconduct claim "involving the network in recent years. (Both Fox News and Murdoch strongly deny McHenry's claims.)