British scientists say U.K. coronavirus variant is "likely" deadlier

A worker at a coronavirus testing site in London on Feb. 10, 2021. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Studies show the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom is "likely" more lethal than the original strain, scientists with the British government said in an assessment released Friday.

Why it matters: The more contagious B.1.1.7 variant has been discovered in 82 countries, including the United States, according to the New York Times.

  • Cases of the new variant may be doubling in the U.S. nearly every 10 days and could the dominant version of the virus in the country by March, according to a study published by MedRxiv this week.

Details: In the new assessment, the British scientists estimate that the variant could be 30% to 70% deadlier than the original strain.

  • But they added that they would need more data on deaths in more extensive studies before they could definitively conclude that the variant is deadlier.
  • The new development comes roughly two months after British government warned that the B.1.1.7 variant is more more transmissible than other forms of the virus.

The big picture: Moderna and Pfizer have both found that its vaccines are effective against the U.K. variant and another variant first discovered in South Africa.

Go deeper: New coronavirus variants may lead to a longer, deadlier pandemic

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Education: CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools — Experts say school closures are hurting teens' mental health.
  2. Health: What pregnant people face during COVID-19 — The pandemic's racial disparities extend to nursing homesCoronavirus infections are plummeting.
  3. Vaccine: Why vaccine production is taking so long — Pentagon approves 20 more military vaccination teams.
  4. Politics: Biden blasts Trump's vaccination efforts.
  5. World: America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supply.
Dave Lawler, author of World
5 hours ago - Health

America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supply

Data: Duke Global Health Innovation Center; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

The Biden administration’s purchase of 200 million additional Pfizer and Modern doses means the U.S. could fully vaccinate 300 million people with just those two vaccines — and 355 million more people if four additional vaccines gain FDA approval.

Why it matters: The U.S. is home to 250 million adults, many of whom won’t elect to be vaccinated. It's also now in control of a big chunk of the global vaccine supply. The White House says the U.S. will eventually donate excess doses to other countries, but it hasn’t released a plan to do so.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers deliver closing arguments

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Photo: congress.gov via Getty Images

Following a surprise vote and intense negotiations over calling witnesses, House impeachment managers and former President Trump's defense team agreed on Saturday afternoon to push forward with the conclusion of the impeachment trial.

The latest: In their closing arguments, House impeachment managers allege that former President Trump egged on his supporters for months, culminating in the deadly attack on Jan. 6. Trump then sat by during the riot, waiting hours as his vice president and members of Congress were under siege, to tell his supporters to go home, the managers claim.

