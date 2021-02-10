Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC asks public to consider wearing 2 masks or adjusting tighter fit

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wearing two face masks or adjusting a mask to fit more snuggly can better help protect the public against COVID-19 and its highly transmissible variants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in new guidance out Wednesday.

Why it matters: Modeling shows the B.1.1.7 variant from the U.K. could become the dominant strain the U.S. by the end of March, said Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, on Wednesday.

"We should not despair with that because there are things that we can do to prevent that. It is not outside of our power to do that," Fauci said in a COVID response meeting.

  • "For example, the vaccines that we are using clearly are effective against this. We know that from in vitro correlate studies as well as for vaccines that are other candidates," he added.

The state of play: Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask, tightening the knot ear loops of a surgical mask and tucking in extra material or wearing a "mask fitter" device for a closer fit are all effective ways to reduce transmission, the study says.

  • Both methods reduced exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by more than 95% in a laboratory experiment using dummies.
  • Mask-wearing is to be used along with social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and practicing frequent hand-washing, Fauci said.

The big picture: The study comes as public health experts urge people to upgrade their masks to better protect against COVID-19 transmission while they wait for the vaccine to become more available.

  • Another CDC study released earlier this month shows the mask mandates work in reducing hospitalization rates.
  • As of Feb. 2, the Biden administration has required masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in transportation centers like airports and stations.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
8 hours ago - Health

Colleges run into COVID-19 variants

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The highly contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has popped up on many college campuses, calling into question their plans to let more students back on campus this spring, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The U.K. variant is expected to become the dominant strain within the U.S. relatively soon, and colleges' experience with it could foreshadow what's next for society at large.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
9 hours ago - Health

Exclusive: Another step forward for rapid coronavirus testing

Photo: Visby Medical

The first single-use, highly accurate rapid coronavirus test has received the all-clear from the Food and Drug Administration to be used in a wide variety of settings, per its manufacturer, Visby Medical.

Why it matters: Even with vaccines, widespread coronavirus testing is still essential for safely returning to normal life.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
7 hours ago - Health

How to get COVID-19 vaccines to communities of color

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID vaccine campaign can be an opportunity to address long standing disparities in the health care provided to people of color, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said Tuesday in a proposal for how to distribute the vaccines equitably.

Why it matters: People of color have been hit especially hard not just by the pandemic, but also by the disruptions caused by it.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow