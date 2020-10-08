1 hour ago - World

Brazil tops 5 million coronavirus cases

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Presidential Palace in Brasília, Brazil, in September. Photo: Andre Borges/picture alliance via Getty Images

Brazil became on Wednesday the third country to surpass 5 million coronavirus cases, as the virus death toll in the nation neared 150,000.

By the numbers: Brazil has the third-highest number of cases after India (almost 6.8 million) and the U.S. (over 7.5 million), per Johns Hopkins.

  • It has the second-highest death toll from COVID-19 (over 148,200) after the U.S. (nearly 211,800).

The big picture: President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the virus and opposed lockdowns.

  • Federal University of Rio de Janeiro epidemiologist Roberto Medronh told Reuters, "We are seeing the authorities easing social distancing more and more despite the number of cases."

Oct 7, 2020 - Health

Fauci: Up to 400K Americans could die of coronavirus without safeguards

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., in September. Photo: Graeme Jennings/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during a virtual event hosted by American University Tuesday evening that models show unless necessary precautions are taken for this fall and winter, "we could have 300,000–400,000 COVID-19 deaths" in the U.S.

The big picture: More than 210,8oo Americans have died from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins data shows. Cases have been rising across the country in recent weeks. Fauci said the U.S. isn't experiencing a second wave. "We're facing a resurgence of the wave we began with," he said, per an American University live tweet from the event. He expects a vaccine to become available by late summer or in the fall of next year.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 36,077,017 — Total deaths: 1,054,674 — Total recoveries: 25,142,949Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 7,549,429 — Total deaths: 211,793 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Health: Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. VP debate: Harris calls Trump's COVID response greatest presidential failure in U.S. history — Pence defends hosting Barrett Rose Garden ceremony
  5. Trump: President calls getting virus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician: Trump "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — President returns to Oval Office despite infection.
  6. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  7. World: Brazil becomes third country to surpass 5 million coronavirus cases.
7 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is revealing entrenched inequalities in everything from health care to economic opportunity.

Why it matters: The growing sense that there is something fundamentally unfair about American life is one of the biggest challenges the country faces. If COVID-19 is permitted to widen those inequalities unchecked, the political and economic ramifications could be dire.

