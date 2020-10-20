Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorses Trump

President Jair Bolsonaro and President Donald Trump. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed President Trump's reelection on Tuesday, saying, "God willing I will be able to attend" Trump’s second inauguration, according to Politico.
Why it matters: Bolsonaro joins other far-right heads of state in supporting a second term for Trump, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
The big picture: The Brazilian president's backing comes just hours after the U.S. and Brazil updated a trade and economic agreement.
- Trump and Bolsonaro have been compared to one other for their similar populist ideologies and conservative leanings. During his 2018 campaign, Bolsonaro was referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics."
- Bolsonaro has faced criticism throughout the COVID-19 outbreak for downplaying the pandemic, though he tested positive for the virus in July.