Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorses Trump

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed President Trump's reelection on Tuesday, saying, "God willing I will be able to attend" Trump’s second inauguration, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro joins other far-right heads of state in supporting a second term for Trump, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The big picture: The Brazilian president's backing comes just hours after the U.S. and Brazil updated a trade and economic agreement.