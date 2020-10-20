35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorses Trump

President Jair Bolsonaro and President Donald Trump. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed President Trump's reelection on Tuesday, saying, "God willing I will be able to attend" Trump’s second inauguration, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro joins other far-right heads of state in supporting a second term for Trump, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The big picture: The Brazilian president's backing comes just hours after the U.S. and Brazil updated a trade and economic agreement.

  • Trump and Bolsonaro have been compared to one other for their similar populist ideologies and conservative leanings. During his 2018 campaign, Bolsonaro was referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics."
  • Bolsonaro has faced criticism throughout the COVID-19 outbreak for downplaying the pandemic, though he tested positive for the virus in July.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation on Oct. 26

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Oct. 20. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Senate will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next Monday, Oct. 26, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote this Thursday to advance Barrett's nomination to the full Senate floor. Democrats have acknowledged that there's nothing procedurally they can do to stop Barrett's confirmation, which will take place just one week out from Election Day.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 1 million infections.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows confirms Trump's tweets "declassifying" Russia documents were false

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed in court on Tuesday that President Trump's tweets authorizing the disclosure of documents related to the Russia investigation and Hillary Clinton's emails "were not self-executing declassification orders," after a federal judge demanded that Trump be asked about his intentions.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold cited the tweets in an emergency motion seeking to gain access to special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. This is the first time Trump himself has indicated, according to Meadows, that his tweets are not official directives.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow