Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has accelerated under President Jair Bolsonaro's presidency and reached a 12-year high in 2020, data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) released Monday shows.

Why it matters: The Amazon plays a significant role in slowing global warming as the world's largest and most biodiverse rainforest. The Brazilian region lost some 2.7 million acres to logging, land clearing and fires from August 2019 to July 2020 — a 9.5% rise from the previous year. Bolsonaro has said previously, "Deforestation and fires will never end. It's cultural."