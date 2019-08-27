Amazon fires: Brazil to reject G7's $20 million aid package
Brazil will reject aid announced in a $20 million package at the G7 summit for it and neighboring South American countries to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest, officials told Brazilian media and AFP news agency Monday.
Details: Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, took a swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron over the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral this year, as he told the G1 news website that the government appreciated the offer "but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe."
Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site. What does he intend to teach our country?"
— Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
The big picture: Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles had earlier welcomed the G7 funding to fight the fires that have swept across 2.3 million acres, but after a meeting between Bolsonaro and his ministers, the Brazilian government changed course, according to AFP.
"Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron."
— Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles comments, translated by AFP
The BBC reports that Macron said the money would be released.
Background: Tension had been building between Macron and Bolsonaro over the Brazilian president's handling of the Amazon fires and his pursuit of economic growth at the expense of the forest, AP notes.
Macron said the Amazon, while mostly Brazilian, is a world issue because the rainforest represents "the lungs of the planet" and that his message to Brazil Bolsonaro is "we cannot allow you to destroy everything," per AP.
"We respect your sovereignty. It’s your country. The Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet. We can help you reforest. We can find the means for your economic development that respects the natural balance. But we cannot allow you to destroy everything."
— French President Emmanuel Macron
