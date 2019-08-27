Amazon fires: Brazil to reject G7's $20 million aid package

Brazil will reject aid announced in a $20 million package at the G7 summit for it and neighboring South American countries to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest, officials told Brazilian media and AFP news agency Monday.

Details: Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, took a swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron over the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral this year, as he told the G1 news website that the government appreciated the offer "but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe."