In photos: The devastating impact of the Amazon rainforest fires

The Amazon rainforest has been ravaged by hundreds of fires for the past three weeks. The situation is so grave, world leaders at the G7 summit agreed Monday to a $20 million aid package to help Brazil and neighboring South American countries fight the blazes.

Why it matters: The BBC notes that from 1980-2010, the trees of the Amazon rainforest are estimated to have pulled in carbon dioxide equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of most of the nine countries that own or border it. Here's the impact of those blazes, in photos.