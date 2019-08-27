In photos: The devastating impact of the Amazon rainforest fires

The Amazon rainforest has been ravaged by hundreds of fires for the past three weeks. The situation is so grave, world leaders at the G7 summit agreed Monday to a $20 million aid package to help Brazil and neighboring South American countries fight the blazes.
Why it matters: The BBC notes that from 1980-2010, the trees of the Amazon rainforest are estimated to have pulled in carbon dioxide equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of most of the nine countries that own or border it. Here's the impact of those blazes, in photos.
Forest is cleared with fire in the surroundings of Boca do Acre, a city in Amazonas State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on Aug. 24. Photo: Lula Sampaio/AFP/Getty Images A labourer stares on a farm in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south of the Amazon basin in Brazil, on Aug. 23. Photo: Joao Laet/AFP/Getty Images Burnt areas of the Amazon near Boca do Acre, in the Amazon basin, Brazil, on Aug. 24. Photo: Lula Sampaio/AFP/Getty Images Fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on Aug. 24. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images Cattle graze near a burnt area of the Amazon near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 25. Photo: Joao Laet/AFP/Getty Images A fire burns out of control at a farm in Nova Santa Helena, northern Mato Grosso State, in the Amazon basin, Brazil, on Aug. 23. Photo: Joao Laet/AFP/Getty Images
