Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

In photos: The devastating impact of the Amazon rainforest fires

The Amazon region experiencing more fires, with more intense burns, than in recent years.
How the fires look from space. Photo: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory/Facebook

The Amazon rainforest has been ravaged by hundreds of fires for the past three weeks. The situation is so grave, world leaders at the G7 summit agreed Monday to a $20 million aid package to help Brazil and neighboring South American countries fight the blazes.

Why it matters: The BBC notes that from 1980-2010, the trees of the Amazon rainforest are estimated to have pulled in carbon dioxide equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of most of the nine countries that own or border it. Here's the impact of those blazes, in photos.

Aerial view showing smoke billowing from a patch of forest being cleared with fire in the surroundings of Boca do Acre, a city in Amazonas State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil
Forest is cleared with fire in the surroundings of Boca do Acre, a city in Amazonas State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on Aug. 24. Photo: Lula Sampaio/AFP/Getty Images
A labourer stares at a fire that spread to the farm he work on next to a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil
A labourer stares on a farm in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south of the Amazon basin in Brazil, on Aug. 23. Photo: Joao Laet/AFP/Getty Images
Burnt areas of the Amazon near Boca do Acre, in the Amazon basin, Brazil, on Aug. 24.
Burnt areas of the Amazon near Boca do Acre, in the Amazon basin, Brazil, on Aug. 24. Photo: Lula Sampaio/AFP/Getty Images
View of fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019
Fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on Aug. 24. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Cattle graze with a burnt area in the background after a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil
Cattle graze near a burnt area of the Amazon near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 25. Photo: Joao Laet/AFP/Getty Images
A fire burns out of control after spreading onto a farm along a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil, on August 23
A fire burns out of control at a farm in Nova Santa Helena, northern Mato Grosso State, in the Amazon basin, Brazil, on Aug. 23. Photo: Joao Laet/AFP/Getty Images

Go deeper: Earth's lungs are burning

Wildfires