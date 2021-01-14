Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Exclusive: Over 1,000 brands ran ads alongside election misinformation

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A new report from NewsGuard, a service that uses trained journalists to rate news and information sites, found that from Oct. 1 through Jan. 12, nearly every major brand in America inadvertently ran automated ads on websites peddling election conspiracies and misinformation.

Why it matters: The chaotic nature of the modern news cycle and digital advertising landscape has made it nearly impossible for brands to run ads against quality content in an automated fashion without encountering bad content.

Details: According to the report, 1,668 brands ran 8,776 unique ads on the 160 sites flagged in NewsGuard’s Election Misinformation Tracking Center for publishing falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the election.

  • Major corporations like American Express, non-profits like Planned Parenthood, and prominent universities like Harvard and Stanford are just a few examples of companies that NewsGuard found had ads running on problematic sites.
  • In one example, NewsGuard found that Disney, a brand that prides itself on being apolitical and family-friendly, had ads on CharlieKirk.com, a site that repeatedly publishes false claims about the election.

Between the lines: The report finds that advertisers are also inadvertently boosting sites that repeatedly publish conspiracies and misinformation.

  • For example, the report found that Gateway Pundit, a fringe-right outlet known for publishing hoaxes, featured ads from 226 brands and over the past three months.

The big picture: Most advertisers don't intentionally have their ads appear on these types of websites, but the digital advertising ecosystem can sometimes make such content hard to avoid entirely.

  • Most advertisers or their agencies place ads on various websites using programmatic, or automated, technology.
  • Programmatic advertising allows marketers to buy highly-targeted ads across thousands of different websites for a very efficient cost.
  • But because programmatic advertising is bought and sold through a highly-convoluted supple chain, there's also a lot of fraud and accidentally-misplaced ads.

Be smart: Brands are trying to get ahead of the problem but creating blacklists, or lists of words or websites to avoid when buying ads. But blacklists, which aren't fool proof, often inadvertently block quality news sites from receiving ad revenue.

The bottom line: The pandemic, combined with the election drama in the U.S., has led consumers to trust brands over government entities or non-profits.

  • The NewsGuard data presents a serious problem for brands that are expected to lead the country in solving major problems, including fake news and misinformation online.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
20 hours ago - Technology

Scoop: Google pausing all political ads following Capitol siege

Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Wednesday that beginning Jan. 14, its platforms will block all political ads, as well as any related to the Capitol insurrection, "following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration," according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Political ad bans are designed to curb confusion and misinformation surrounding highly sensitive events. Google says a limited version of its "sensitive event" policies went into effect after the violent events in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
14 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech scrambles to prevent inauguration threats

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Tech companies are scrambling to take action to prevent Inauguration Day violence, taking matters into their own hands after the government was caught ill-prepared for last week's Capitol siege.

What's happening: Major firms are taking a range of steps to stop their platforms from being used to plan, incite or carry out violent acts in Washington, D.C.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: More than half of Americans want Trump removed

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans wants President Trump removed from office immediately, with just a week to go before President-elect Biden is inaugurated, according to a new Ipsos poll for Axios.

The big picture: The 56% who want him removed is up, from 51% in another Ipsos poll last week. But three in four Republicans disagree. It's mostly Democrats and a slight majority of independents who want him gone.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow