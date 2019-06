President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said that there could be "political upside" for the president should House Democrats convene impeachment hearings during an interview with CBS News' Major Garrett.

Yes, but: Parscale insisted several times that he wouldn't want that: "[T]here's a lot of things that can happen in the world that can be a political upside that you would never want. ... I wouldn't want this, either. This is not good."