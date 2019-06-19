There are two big reasons President Trump's campaign chose Orlando, Fla., for last night's official re-election launch, a source tells Axios: the optics of a huge spillover crowd and, more importantly, a boon for the campaign's digital operation.
The big picture: The Trump campaign has been vacuuming up an extraordinary amount of voter data at its rallies.
- When you register for a ticket, you hand over basic info. Then when you show up and get your ticket scanned, you tell the campaign more about your intensity and propensity to show up and vote.
- The source said the campaign is trying to vacuum up as much Florida voter information as early as possible, so that key state can be squared away. These rallies have huge value for Trump's ongoing fundraising — and ultimately for the campaign's get out the vote operation.
