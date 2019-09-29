Johnson has had a turbulent start to his premiership since being elected Conservative Party leader in July. He lost 6 votes in the Houses of Commons before suspending Parliament — a move the Supreme Court ruled last Tuesday was unlawful, prompting the legislature's return.

He's also lost the government's majority, and the Conservative Party expelled 21 lawmakers for voting to take control of the legislative agenda in an effort to stop him from forcing through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

Catch up quick: The Sunday Times reported previously that Arcuri’s companies received 2 sponsorship grants from Johnson's promotional agency while he was mayor and a third grant this year valued at £100,000 ($123,000) from a former ministerial colleague of his in the government’s Department for Digital, Culture and Sport.

Per the BBC, the office said in a letter to Johnson a letter, "During this time it has been brought to my attention that you maintained a friendship with Ms Jennifer Arcuri and as a result of that friendship allowed Ms Arcuri to participate in trade missions and receive sponsorship monies in circumstances when she and her companies could not have expected otherwise to receive those benefits."

What's new: The Observer reported late Saturday that Arcuri loaned more than £700,000 ($860,000) to her tech firm just before it won a £100,000 government grant. "It is unclear where the money channelled to Hacker House, a start-up with hardly any income, came from," The Observer said. "This adds to the mystery swirling around the American businesswoman before this week’s Tory conference and raises further questions for the government."

The Sunday Times reported late Saturday that Arcuri told 4 friends that she had an affair with Johnson while he was mayor.

The big picture: The Independent Office for Police Conduct is reviewing the report concerning his time as mayor from 2008 to 2016 because London's mayor is also the capital's police and crime commissioner.

