British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible criminal investigation after the Sunday Times reported alleged conflicts of interest concerning American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri when he was London mayor, as fresh allegations emerged Saturday. A senior government official told the BBC claims were "politically motivated."
Why it matters: The review by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct concerning a referral from the Monitoring Officer of the Greater London Authority "regarding a conduct matter" against Johnson comes as he prepares for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, which starts Monday.