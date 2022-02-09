Sign up for our daily briefing

Boris Johnson signals early end to U.K. COVID restrictions

Ivana Saric

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament on Feb. 9. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a plan Wednesday to end England's remaining domestic coronavirus restrictions — including the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive — later this month.

Why it matters: Though COVID-19 cases have fallen since January, they remain "relatively high," CNN reported.

Catch up quick: The country lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions last July, and last month lifted its testing requirement for fully vaccinated people arriving in England.

  • Last month, the government indicated that remaining domestic restrictions would lift on March 24, when the current rules lapsed, the Guardian reported.

State of play: "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with COVID," Johnson said while addressing parliament, per Reuters.

  • "Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last remaining domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early," he added.
  • Parliament is set to return from its break on Feb. 21, and the new guidelines will likely go into effect on Feb. 24, per the Guardian.

The big picture: Other countries in Europe have also moved to ease public health restrictions in recent weeks.

  • Earlier Wednesday, the Czech Republic ended a requirement for people to show proof of vaccination to attend public events, bars or restaurants or use certain services.
  • Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced last week that all of the country's restrictions would end Wednesday.
  • Earlier this month, Denmark lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions, with officials saying they no longer consider COVID-19 to be a "socially critical disease."

Yes, but: Austria last week became the first country in the European Union to legally mandate that all adults get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Timonthy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The latest: New York and Rhode Island on Wednesday joined New Jersey, Delaware, California and other states that have recently announced an end date for mask requirements and other COVID restrictions.

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Economist Susan Collins becomes first Black woman to lead a Fed bank

Susan M. Collins, incoming president of the Boston Fed. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Susan Collins, an economist and university administrator, will be the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, part of a wave of new leadership at the central bank.

The big picture: Collins adds to diversity in the Fed's leadership. She will be only the second Black president and first Black woman to head one of the 12 Fed banks in the century-plus history of the institution.

