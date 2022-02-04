Sign up for our daily briefing

3 European countries ending COVID restrictions

Jacob Knutson

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during a digital press conference in Stockholm on Feb. 3. Photo: Marko Saavala/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden on Thursday joined at least two other European countries in announcing an end date to their coronavirus restrictions.

Why it matters: The rollbacks signal that the countries believe that a potential bump in cases is unlikely to jeopardize their health services, despite elevated case numbers from the Omicron variant of the virus.

Announcements made so far:

Sweden
  • Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Thursday that all of the country's restrictions would end on Feb. 9, allowing people to return to restaurants without capacity or operating hours limitations, AP reports.
  • This also includes the end of its vaccine and face mask mandate on public transportation, as well as its recommendation to limit social contact.
Denmark
  • Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Tuesday that the country no longer considers COVID-19 to be a "socially critical disease" and would lift its restrictions.
  • “The pandemic is still here but with what we know, we now dare to believe that we are through the critical phase,” Frederiksen added.
Norway
  • Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced Tuesday that Norway's restrictions would end.
  • "Even if many more people are becoming infected, there are fewer who are hospitalised. We're well protected by vaccines. This means that we can relax many measures even as infections are rising rapidly," Støre said.

What they're saying: Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, said Thursday that the continent is likely entering a "ceasefire" with coronavirus because of high vaccination rates, the approaching end of winter and the Omicron variant.

  • "This period of higher protection should be seen as a 'ceasefire' that could bring us enduring peace," Kluge said, according to the BBC.

The big picture: Several other European countries, including the United Kingdom, have announced the end to some restrictions.

  • Yes, but: Austria on Friday became the first country in the European Union to legally mandate that all adults get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Go deeper: Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread

