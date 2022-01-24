U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated

The British government said Monday that it will lift the COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated people arriving in England.

State of play: Those who are not fully vaccinated "will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after arriving in England," British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

Currently, travelers are required to get tested two days before departing to England. Those requirements will stay in place until Feb. 11.

What they're saying: "Making the right calls at the right time on vaccines and boosters means we now have one of the most open travel sectors in the world," Shapps said.