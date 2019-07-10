Boris Johnson repeatedly evaded answering leadership debate questions Tuesday on whether he'd keep the British ambassador to the U.S. in office if he becomes prime minister this month, following the leak of cables criticizing President Trump.

The big picture: During the debate, Johnson's rival, U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, reiterated he'd keep Kim Darroch in his post until December, when he's due to retire — despite Trump saying he'd "no longer deal" with him. Johnson, the front-runner to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as Conservative Party leader, said he's "not going to be so presumptuous" on what date Darroch leaves his job.

