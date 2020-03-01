2 hours ago - World

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce pregnancy and engagement

Rebecca Falconer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Carrie Symonds at their Downing Street residence in London. Photo: Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carrie Symonds announced on Instagram Saturday she's engaged and pregnant to the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Details: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer," she said. "Feel incredibly blessed." But while many in Johnson's Conservative Party congratulated the couple on the news, lawmakers from the Opposition Labour Party and some journalists questioned the timing of the announcement, with one member of parliament calling it "very convenient."

Context: Sir Philip Rutnam, the most senior civil servant in the Home Office, had earlier quit and said his resignation letter he would "be issuing a claim against the Home Office for constructive dismissal" after being subjected to a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign."

  • He accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of "shouting and swearing, belittling people, and making unreasonable and repeated demands." Patel has yet to address the allegations but she has "previously denied she mistreated staff," the BBC notes.

Axios

The U.K. finally goes through with Brexit

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

An image of the clock face of Big Ben was projected on 10 Downing Street, residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Britain officially left the European Union at 11 p.m. London time.

Why it matters: "In its biggest shift since losing its global empire, [the U.K. turns] its back after 47 years on the post-World War Two project that sought to build the ruined nations of Europe into a global power," Reuters writes.

Dave Lawler

Brexit brings "Special Relationship" down to size

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Polls suggest Americans consider the U.K. to be their country's closest ally, a distinction prized by a succession of British leaders and supported by decades of shared history and close cooperation.

Why it matters: President Trump has reveled in Brexit Britain’s rejection of multilateralism, in general, and the EU, in particular. But the U.K.'s voice will now count for less in Brussels and Berlin, and likely in Washington as a result.

Rebecca Falconer

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submits resignation to king

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 5. Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the country's king, he confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: The 94-year-old has been the world's oldest prime minister since coming to power in 2018, and his resignation shocked many, amid "rumours that he may form a new coalition without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim," per the BBC. His party has "exited the ruling coalition, kicking off a race to form the next government," Bloomberg notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

