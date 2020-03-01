Carrie Symonds announced on Instagram Saturday she's engaged and pregnant to the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Details: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer," she said. "Feel incredibly blessed." But while many in Johnson's Conservative Party congratulated the couple on the news, lawmakers from the Opposition Labour Party and some journalists questioned the timing of the announcement, with one member of parliament calling it "very convenient."

Context: Sir Philip Rutnam, the most senior civil servant in the Home Office, had earlier quit and said his resignation letter he would "be issuing a claim against the Home Office for constructive dismissal" after being subjected to a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign."

He accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of "shouting and swearing, belittling people, and making unreasonable and repeated demands." Patel has yet to address the allegations but she has "previously denied she mistreated staff," the BBC notes.

