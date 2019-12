The impact: "The Britain built by Tony Blair is gone, fatally undermined by David Cameron’s Brexit referendum and now swept away in a provincial tide of support for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives."

The bottom line: McTague calls it "a remarkable story of political change brought about by voters and politicians — and one politician in particular."

"In the space of six months, [Boris] has inherited a political disaster and turned it into a political triumph."

But, like with President Trump in America, "Brexit was a wave whose currents already existed before 2016, caused by economic and demographic changes."

