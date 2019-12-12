U.K. election: Boris Johnson's big win means Brexit is coming

By the numbers so far (with the change from 2017's results):

Conservatives: 364 seats (+47)

364 seats (+47) Labour: 203 (-59)

203 (-59) Scottish National Party (SNP): 48 (+13)

48 (+13) Liberal Democrats: 11 (-1)

11 (-1) Brexit: 0 (0)

Why it matters: After years of political gridlock, this election has ended the debate over whether the U.K. will be leaving the EU while reshaping the U.K.'s political map.

This result is a massive vindication for Johnson — long mocked and little trusted, but now set to steer the U.K. through what should be a crucial five years for the country.

Labour is now entering into a power struggle, with Corbyn's allies intent on keeping control of the party within their hard-left flank. The party membership is on their side, but the national electorate clearly wasn't.

This was also a collapse for the Liberal Democrats, which campaigned hard on stopping Brexit. In the end, party leader Jo Swinson couldn't win her own seat.

How he did it: Johnson was successful on three closely connected fronts:

Centering the election around Brexit and his oft-repeated message: "Get Brexit done." Uniting the "Leave" (anti-Brexit) vote behind him, while the "Remain" vote was split. Flipping long-held Labour seats, particularly in the north of England, where most voters backed "Leave" in 2016.

What to watch: The other big winner last night was the pro-independence Scottish National Party, which took 48 of Scotland's 59 seats.